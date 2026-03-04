Running back Chris Brooks agrees to terms with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Running back Chris Brooks has agreed to a two-year, $4.85 million contract to stay with the Green Bay Packers, according to his agency.

One West Sports Group issued an X post Wednesday announcing Brooks’ deal. Brooks was set to become a restricted free agent if he hadn’t agreed to a new contract.

Brooks, 26, rushed for 106 yards on 27 carries and caught 13 passes for 91 yards last season while working as one of the backups to Josh Jacobs. He ran for 183 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries with Green Bay in 2024 after playing nine games with the Miami Dolphins as a rookie in 2023.

The Dolphins had signed Brooks as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after he played for California (2018-21) and BYU (2022).