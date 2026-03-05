Badgers: Nolan Winter listed day-to-day with lower body injury

Wisconsin center Nolan Winter is day-to-day with a lower body injury, according to a UW spokesperson.

The junior was forced out of the Badgers blowout win of Maryland on Wednesday night with about seven minutes left after coming down and appearing to roll his left ankle. He stayed on the ground for several minutes in clear pain before needing help to get to the locker room. He did not put any weight on his left leg.

Coach Greg Gard said after the game they were hopeful they avoided the worst possible outcome with the injury but said tests done Thursday would give them a better idea of how long Winter would be out.

Wisconsin closes the season on Saturday at Purdue and will likely be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Chicago. There are 14 or 15 days left before the Badgers would be on the court in the NCAA Tournament.