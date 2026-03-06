Brewers Spring Training Check-In: Injuries, Rising Prospects & MLB’s New ABS Challenge System

Spring training is heating up and the Milwaukee Brewers are inching closer to Opening Day. On this episode of the Man Cave Podcast, host Dan Kasper is joined by guest Brandon Berg to break down the biggest storylines coming out of Brewers camp.

The guys discuss the uncertainty surrounding pitcher Quinn Priester and his wrist injury, the cautious approach with Brandon Woodruff, and how the Brewers’ pitching depth could help them navigate early-season challenges.

They also dive into how the World Baseball Classic is impacting spring training and creating opportunities for younger players to make a statement. Names like Tyler Black, Akil Baddoo, and David Hamilton are generating buzz as roster battles begin to take shape.

Plus, Dan and Brandon talk about the Brewers experimenting with MLB’s new ABS Challenge System—the automated strike zone review that could change how hitters, pitchers, and catchers challenge calls during games.

From injuries and breakout candidates to rule changes and roster questions, it’s a relaxed but insightful Brewers conversation as the season approaches.

No scripts. No forced takes. Just Man Cave Talk. ⚾🎙️

