Remembering Bob Harlan + NFL Free Agency Predictions

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper reflects on the life and legacy of former Green Bay Packers president Bob Harlan, who passed away at the age of 89. The guys discuss how Harlan helped transform the Packers organization—hiring Ron Wolf, helping bring in Mike Holmgren, and laying the foundation for the Super Bowl XXXI championship era.

They also talk about Harlan’s leadership style, the renovation of Lambeau Field, and why his impact on the franchise is still felt today.

Later in the show, Dan and Brandon Berg shift gears to the upcoming NFL free agency period, making predictions on which player will be the first to sign when the new league year begins, while also discussing rumors surrounding the Packers, Vikings, and potential quarterback moves.

Unscripted sports talk, storytelling, and plenty of classic Man Cave conversation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.