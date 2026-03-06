Sectional Showdowns, State Hockey & NFL Combine Medical Mysteries

Host Dan Kasper and Brandon Berg dive into a busy stretch of high school sports, including girls basketball sectional matchups featuring Rice Lake, St. Croix Central, Cameron, Neillsville, and more as teams battle for trips to state. They also preview key boys basketball regional games happening across the area.

Plus, the guys discuss state hockey championship matchups, local college sports updates from UW–Stout and UW–Eau Claire, and the start of spring sports just around the corner.

Later in the episode, Dr. Crow provides medical insight into some of the biggest sports injury stories, including:

Rehabilitation timelines after major injuries

The mental challenges athletes face during recovery

What a degenerative ACL means for NFL Draft prospects

Updates on injuries around the sports world

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.