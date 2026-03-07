UWL Men, Women advance to second round with Friday night wins

Both the UW-La Crosse Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams moved to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament with wins Friday night.

They both used big first halves to earn their wins and head to games on Saturday.

For the men, behind Sam Grieger and JJ Paider, the Eagles took a 42-27 halftime lead as they went on to a 75-61 win at Mitchell Hall. Grieger scored 16 with 7 rebounds and five assists over the Flying Dutchmen. Paider also scored 16, along with 7 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

They play Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (Calif.), who defeated Aurora University (Ill.) 84-60 in the other game at Mitchell Hall on Friday. Tip-of is at 6:50 p.m.

The Women’s team took control of their game against La Grange (Ga.) from the start, scoring the first 14 points of the game and led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. The final was 78-52.

Molly Janke had 14 for the Eagles, with Jenna Welsch and Malia Nelson with 12 each. Grace Knupp scored 11.

UWL faces Carroll University, who defeated DePauw University, on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.