Aquinas wins gold in WIAA Team Wrestling

The Aquinas Blugolds Wrestling Team brings home the gold over the weekend with a state championship.

The won the WIAA Division 3 State Team Wrestling Title by defeating Cedar Grove/Belgium on Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

It’s the first year that the state team wrestling championships were held in La Crosse.

Some of the winners in the match include Tyson Martin at 285, Martez Sheard at 132, and Tyler Paulson at 144.

Two other local teams came up short in their bid for a state title. Holmen finished as runner-up after falling in the championship to Kaukauna in Division 1 on Saturday.

A co-op team from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro fell in their semifinal match on Saturday in Division 2 to Coleman.