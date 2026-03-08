Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan agrees to extension with Packers

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract extension with a maximum value of $39 million and a signing bonus of $11 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Packers haven’t yet announced the extension.

This move comes just before Ryan could have entered unrestricted free agency. The 2022 third-round pick from UCLA has started 28 regular-season games and two playoff games for the Packers over the past two years.

Rhyan opened the 2025 season as Green Bay’s starting right guard, then started rotating with Jordan Morgan at that spot before moving to center after Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He ended up starting 11 games — seven at center and four at right guard.

That followed a 2024 season in which he started each of the Packers’ 17 games at right guard.

The 25-year-old Rhyan has developed into a reliable part of Green Bay’s offensive line after his career got off to an inauspicious start. He appeared in only one game as a rookie and was suspended for the last six games of that season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

While Rhyan’s extension assures the Packers will keep one of their potential free-agent offensive linemen, they still face the possibility of losing left tackle Rasheed Walker. The 2022 seventh-round pick from Penn State appears headed to free agency after starting 48 games over the past three seasons.