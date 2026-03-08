Sweet 16 bids for UW-L Men’s, Women’s teams

Sweet 16 bids for both the UW-La Crosse men’s and women’s basketball teams with two wins over the weekend.

The men’s team beat Hope College on Friday and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges on Saturday to move to the next round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

On Saturday, the Eagles were led by Sam Grieger’s 36 points as they went on to a 79-62 win.

The win means a Sweet 16 bid for the second straight season for the Eagles.

They head to Virginia to play at the University of Mary Washington on either Friday or Saturday.

The women defeated Carroll University of Waukesha 80-60 to make history for their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance. Grace Knupp had 17 for the Eagles, who led after the first quarter 20-16 and at the half 37-30.

A couple of runs kept the Eagles out in front. They started the second half with a 17-6 run to move out to a 54-36 lead, although Carroll would cut that to just three at 49-46. To start the fourth quarter, Julia Lokker of Carroll hit a three but then the Eagles dropped the next 14 of 17 points scored to put the game out of reach.

They continue their season on the road. The Eagles next play at New York University where they face Southern Maine late Friday afternoon. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. Central time.