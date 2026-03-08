Wisconsin gets No. 5 seed in Big Ten Tournament, will play Thursday

Wisconsin will be the No. 5 seed at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

The Badgers journey will begin Thursday against either 12th-seeded USC or 13th-seeded Washington. It will be the second game of the day and slated to start around 1:30 p.m. If they win, they would face fourth-seeded Illinois on Friday.

Wisconsin finished the regular season on a high note, taking down Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette. It left coach Greg Gard’s club 14-6 in Big Ten play, including 13-4 since starting the year 1-2. It has them in position to make the NCAA Tournament for an eighth time in 10 seasons under Gard.

It was a mixed bag for the Badgers in terms of their potential opponent in the quarterfinals. USC overcame a double-digit deficit to shock Wisconsin 73-71 in January. Chad Baker-Mazara had 29 in that game but he left the team at the end of February. The Trojans have lost six straight overall.

Wisconsin just saw Washington last weekend and the Badgers dominated the game winning by 17. Braeden Carrington hit a school-record nine 3-pointers on his way to 32 points. Since then, the Huskies rolled through USC and lost at Oregon.

The Badgers have not won the conference tournament since 2015 but have played in the title game the last two years.