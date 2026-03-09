Local Teams Head to State as Wisconsin Playoff Season Delivers Upsets

The march toward state championships is in full swing across Wisconsin, and several teams from the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas are making serious noise as postseason play ramps up.

Three local girls basketball teams—Rice Lake, Neillsville, and Eleva-Strum—have officially punched their tickets to the WIAA State Tournament in Green Bay, each entering the tournament as a No. 1 seed in their respective divisions.

Rice Lake Returns to State

In Division 2, Rice Lake is headed back to state for the second consecutive season after defeating Shawano in sectional play. The Warriors have been one of the most consistent teams in the region all season and enter the state tournament with strong momentum.

Led by standout players who will continue their careers at the Division I level, Rice Lake has developed into a well-rounded team. While their top talent draws attention, the Warriors’ depth has been a major factor in their success. In their sectional win, a freshman stepped up with an impressive scoring performance, highlighting the growth of the roster as the season has progressed.

Competing in the highly competitive Big Rivers Conference has also prepared Rice Lake for the postseason spotlight. Facing larger schools and top competition throughout the year has helped build the confidence needed for big moments.

The Warriors will face Beaver Dam in the state semifinals, with Whitefish Bay and Elkhorn on the other side of the bracket.

Neillsville Defense Powers State Run

In Division 4, Neillsville has leaned heavily on a suffocating defensive style that has frustrated opponents throughout the postseason.

Head coach John Gaier’s team has become known for locking teams down defensively and controlling the tempo of games. That strategy was on full display during Neillsville’s playoff run, including a dominant defensive showing against Regis.

The Warriors are comfortable playing in low-scoring games, relying on disciplined defense and patience on offense. It’s a formula reminiscent of the defensive philosophy often associated with Wisconsin basketball: if the opponent can’t score, the chances of winning go up dramatically.

Neillsville will open state tournament play Thursday evening as they look to continue their defensive dominance.

Eleva-Strum’s Perfect Season Continues

In Division 5, Eleva-Strum enters the state tournament with an undefeated record and plenty of confidence.

The Cardinals have been dominant all season long, compiling a perfect 29-0 record heading into state competition. With the top seed in the bracket, Eleva-Strum will look to complete a historic season by bringing home a championship.

While reaching the state stage can sometimes bring nerves, this experienced group has shown the ability to handle pressure all year long. The team will open tournament play Friday morning against Fall River.

Boys Tournament Already Delivering Upsets

On the boys side of the bracket, the playoffs have already delivered several surprises.

In Division 1, several top seeds have fallen early, highlighting just how competitive the field has become. The margin between teams has been razor thin this season, making upsets more likely as teams push the tempo and rely on high-powered offenses.

Closer to home, several local programs are still alive in sectional play.

Durand-Arkansaw earned a thrilling win over Fall Creek, showcasing the scrappy play that has defined their season. The Panthers now face a major challenge against a high-scoring Regis squad that has put up nearly 100 points in multiple playoff games.

Stanley-Boyd also pulled off a notable upset, knocking off Altoona and advancing to face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. The Orioles’ experience playing in the competitive Cloverbelt Conference appears to be paying off in the postseason.

In Division 4, McDonell Catholic remains in contention as well and will take on Clear Lake in the next round.

Hockey Championships Wrap Up

While basketball dominates the postseason spotlight, the high school hockey season wrapped up over the weekend with several exciting championship games.

Edgewood captured the Division 1 boys title with a win over Stevens Point, while Northland Pines defeated Amery in the Division 2 championship.

On the girls side, the River Falls co-op team put together an impressive run to the championship game before falling just short against De Pere.

Busy March for College Athletics

It’s not just high school sports creating headlines.

At the collegiate level, UW-Eau Claire athletics continue to see success across multiple programs. The Blue Gold gymnastics team recently qualified for the NCGA National Championships for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Meanwhile, the UW-Eau Claire softball team has opened the season strong with a pair of series sweeps, while several WIAC basketball programs—including UW-La Crosse—are still competing in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Best Time of the Sports Calendar

With winter championships wrapping up and spring sports beginning practices, March continues to deliver one of the busiest and most exciting stretches on the sports calendar.

For fans across western Wisconsin, the coming weeks promise plenty more drama as local teams chase sectional titles and state championships.