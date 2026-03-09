Local Teams Punch State Tickets + Playoff Upsets Across Wisconsin

March madness has officially arrived for Wisconsin high school sports.

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Justus Cleveland joins Dan to break down a packed week of local sports as several area teams punch their tickets to the state tournament. Rice Lake, Neillsville, and Eleva-Strum all head to Green Bay as top seeds in the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament, each looking to bring home hardware.

The show also dives into the boys playoff brackets, where upsets are already shaking things up across multiple divisions. From Durand-Arkansaw’s thrilling win over Fall Creek to Stanley-Boyd knocking off Altoona, the postseason is proving that anything can happen in March.

Plus:

State hockey championship results

Strong showings from UW–Eau Claire athletics , including softball and gymnastics

WIAC teams making noise in the NCAA basketball tournaments

The busy sports calendar as winter seasons wrap up and spring sports begin

It’s a full Local Sports Roundup covering the biggest stories across the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin as playoff season heats up.

