Packers release veteran OL Elgton Jenkins

Green Bay released veteran offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on Monday afternoon.

“Elgton established himself as one of the best and most versatile offensive linemen in the league during his time in Green Bay,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a team release. “He contributed so much to our success over the past seven seasons and was a tremendous leader and teammate who brought an unselfishness and toughness to our team. We want to thank Elgton for all that he gave to this franchise, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Jenkins was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and became a starter at left guard almost from Day 1. But it was his ability to play multiple positions that separated Jenkins from some of the better linemen in the league. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Jenkins started games at every spot along the line except right guard, including moving to center full-time before this past season. The 30-year-old suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10.

The release of Jenkins frees up nearly $20 million in salary cap space, leaving the Packers roughly $33 million under the cap.