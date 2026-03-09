Packers reportedly trading DL Rashan Gary to the Cowboys

Rashan Gary’s time with the Green Bay Packers is at an end.

The team is reportedly set to trade the former first-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2027 fourth-round NFL Draft pick.

Specifically: It’s a 2027 4th rounder for Gary. https://t.co/zluVs8L7u0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Gary was productive for the Packers at times after being taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft. After seven sacks in his first two years combined, he had 9.5 in 2021. He was limited to nine games the following year due to a torn ACL but returned in 2023 and registered nine sacks, earning a massive contract extension. The 28-year-old had 7.5 sacks in each of the past two years, but had none after Week 7 last season. His 46.5 career sacks ranks 11th all-time in team history and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Green Bay has now traded a pair of defensive linemen — Gary and Colby Wooden — while another two — Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt — are working their way back from season-ending injuries. It likely means the defensive line will be a focus in free agency and the draft.

The trade can not become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.