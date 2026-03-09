Remembering Bacardi + Breaking Down Packers Moves Before NFL Free Agency

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper opens up with a very personal tribute to Bacardi, the family dog who was part of nearly 17 years of memories, milestones, and life moments. From the early days of dating his wife to being part of their proposal, wedding, and welcoming their son home, Bacardi was truly part of the family.

After sharing that heartfelt tribute, Dan shifts to football and breaks down the latest Green Bay Packers moves ahead of NFL free agency, including the trade for linebacker Zaire Franklin and the decision to re-sign Sean Ryan. What do these moves mean for the Packers roster? Could they signal the end for players like Quay Walker or Elton Jenkins? And what might be next for Green Bay as the new league year approaches?

Dan dives into the roster implications, salary cap flexibility, and what these early moves could mean for the Packers’ strategy in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

