Free agency reaction: BSJ, Doubs to NE

Grant does a full two hours reacting to the Packers additions and subtractions and reacts to Romeo Doubs finding a home in NE. Related Posts Packers signing and trades | Brian ButchGrant reacts to the Packers re-signing of Sean Rhyan, release of Elgton Jenkins and losses of Quay Walker and Malik Willis. Brian Butch joins to talk about the Badgers notching another massive road…Read More Rashan Gary HACKED? Harlan tributes pour inGrant reacts to Rashan Gary's social media "hack" that led to a release announcement, and shares tributes for Bob Harlan. Should the Badgers try to LOSE to get a better path in the NCAA Tournament?!…Read More DJ Moore traded, remembering Bob Harlan with Bill MichaelsGrant reacts to the DJ Moore trade and talks about what it means for the Packers- before reacting to the news of Bob Harlan's passing with Bill Michaels. OL will define the North, Rodgers Porch Talk | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the surprise retirement of Bears center Drew Dalman and explains what it means for the rival Bears- while also predicting the Packers, Bears and Lions offseason moves at OL will…Read More Bucks are LOST, Silverstein's Story | Curt Hogg in AZGrant criticizes the Bucks for their recent play, and finds the perfect casting for a documentary about Tony in Texas. Tom Silverstein's latest column builds on previous Rich Bisaccia-centric…Read More The Packers feel FAR AWAY | Monday MailbagGrant shares his reflections from the NFL Combine including his scared feeling that the Packers are far away from being a Super Bowl winner. Callers rejoin the show! Giannis is set to return, and Mad…Read More No respect from LaFleur? Mike Renner, Aaron Nagler, Cody StootsGrant reacts to some bad marks for the Packers in the latest NFLPA report cards, and talks with Mike Renner, Aaron Nagler and Cody Stoots broadcasting for the final day at the 2026 NFL Scouting…Read More Reiger is READY | Matthew Coller & Mike ClemensGrant reacts to some comments from former Badger Mason Reiger, and talks Vikings and NFC North with Matthew Coller. The Brewers are giving us the goods down in Arizona, and Mike Clemens tells good…Read More PrevNext