Hot-shooting Suns have three 20-point scorers in 129-114 victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Jalen Green had 25 and Royce O’Neale 21 as the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the fourth quarter to win a 129-114 shootout with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Phoenix shot 53.9% and made a season-high 24 3-pointers on 51 attempts. Milwaukee shot 51.2% and went 16 of 38 from 3-point range.

In a game that featured 16 ties and 12 lead changes, O’Neale put the Suns ahead for good with a tiebreaking buzzer-beater from about 50 feet to end the third quarter. Phoenix then scored the first seven points of the final period to extend its lead to 107-97.

Phoenix stayed in front by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Milwaukee’s Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 33 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner each added 22 points. Ousmane Dieng had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix, which has won five of its last six, was opening a six-game trip. The Suns moved within one game of Denver for sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Bucks have lost six of seven and just finished a 3-7 stretch that included nine home games. Six of the Bucks’ next eight games are away from home.

Taurean Prince played a scoreless 18 minutes for the Bucks in his first game since undergoing surgery in mid-November to repair a herniated disc in his neck. Phoenix’s Jordan Goodwin scored six points in 13 minutes after missing 2 1/2 weeks with a left calf strain.

Milwaukee’s Kevin Porter Jr. missed a fourth straight game with swelling in his right knee. The Bucks also didn’t have Bobby Portis (thoracic spine bruise) or Jericho Sims (right patella tendinitis).

Up next

Suns: At Indiana on Thursday.

Bucks: At Miami on Thursday