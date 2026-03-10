Packers add Benjamin St-Juste while moving on from another cornerback in Nate Hobbs

Two people with knowledge of the moves say the Green Bay Packers are adding one cornerback in free agency while moving on from another just one year into a four-year contract.

The Packers have agreed on a $10.5 million, two-year deal with Benjamin St-Juste. The 28-year-old spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers after four seasons with Washington. He finished with 27 tackles and one interception for LA and was also a key special teams contributor.

Meanwhile, the club has informed Nate Hobbs of a plan to release him just a year after signing him to a $48 million, four-year contract. Hobbs injured his knee in training camp last year and was benched midseason after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders to join the Packers. He’s expected to be released with a post-June 1 designation, which allows the Packers to spread the dead money on his deal over two years.