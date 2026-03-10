Packers Trade Rashan Gary + Breaking Down Green Bay’s Busy Start to Free Agency

The NFL offseason is already heating up, and the Green Bay Packers are right in the middle of the action.

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, host Dan Kasper reacts to a surprising move by the Packers — trading Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick — and what it means for the future of Green Bay’s defense.

Dan breaks down the ripple effects of the move, including roster changes, salary cap flexibility, and what the Packers might do next in free agency and the upcoming draft.

Topics in this episode include:

The Packers trading Rashan Gary to Dallas

How the move impacts Green Bay’s defensive line

The release of Elgton Jenkins and the salary cap implications

The signing of cornerback Benjamin St-Juste

Why defensive line and cornerback remain major needs

Potential veteran free agents the Packers could target

Early thoughts on how GM Brian Gutekunst has handled the offseason

Dan also looks at some of the biggest moves happening around the NFL as free agency gets underway and what they could mean for the league moving forward.

If you’re a Packers fan or just love talking football during the wild NFL offseason, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

