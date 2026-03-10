Wisconsin’s Boyd, Blackwell and Chambliss earn Big Ten honors

Wisconsin landed a pair of players on the All-Big Ten teams announced Tuesday morning.

Senior guard Nick Boyd was named a second-team pick by the coaches and media, while junior guard John Blackwell was a third-team selection by the coaches and media. The Badgers were one of just two teams to have multiple players earn first-, second- or third-team honors.

Boyd has become a fan favorite in his lone season in Madison and is in position to become the first Wisconsin player in 31 years to average better than 20 points per game. The transfer has been at his best against the stiffest competition, averaging 24.8 points per game in wins over Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Purdue.

This is the second time Blackwell has been named All-Big Ten, as he picked up honorable mention recognition as a sophomore. But he’s been better across the board in his third season with the Badgers, averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game and shooting 38-percent from 3-point range.

In addition to those two, Wisconsin assistant coach Sharif Chambliss was named the Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year in the Big Ten. The award is named for the former Badgers assistant who was forced to step away from coaching after a tragic car accident in 2019 that took the life of his wife and daughter, while relegating him to a wheelchair and fighting for his life. Moore’s son, Jerell, presented Chambliss with the award after practice earlier this week.

A special honor for Sharif Badgers Sharif Chambliss has been named the @BigTen Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/naz96DWrTw — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 10, 2026

Wisconsin closed the season at 14-6 in Big Ten play and is the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament this week in Chicago. The Badgers will face either Washington or USC on Thursday afternoon at the United Center.