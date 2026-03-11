Packers Sign Skyy Moore + The Maxx Crosby Trade Drama

The NFL offseason continues to deliver surprises. On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper breaks down the Green Bay Packers’ reported signing of Skyy Moore and what it could mean for the team’s return game and wide receiver depth chart.

Dan also reacts to Romeo Doubs landing a big deal in New England and what rising wide receiver contracts could mean for future Packers extensions — including Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

Plus, the biggest story of the day: the strange Maxx Crosby trade situation after the Ravens reportedly backed out following concerns during his physical. What happens next for Crosby, the Raiders, and teams that were still interested?

With the new league year beginning, the NFL offseason is already full of twists, and Dan covers everything Packers fans need to know.

