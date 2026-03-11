Packers to sign 2-time Pro Bowl DT Javon Hargrave

Green Bay made its first big splash in free agency.

The Packers agreed to terms with former Minnesota defensive tackle Javon Hargrave roughly an hour after he was released by the Vikings. It’s reportedly a 2-year deal worth $23 million.

ESPN was the first to report the agreement.

https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/2031837374481641653?s=20

Green Bay will be Hargrave’s fifth team since being selected in the third round by Pittsburgh in 2016. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, making it in 2021 with Philadelphia and in 2023 with San Francisco. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Hargrave has been durable in his career, missing more than one game in a season just once.

Overall, Hargrave has racked up 49 sacks, including 3.5 for the Vikings a year ago. He added 52 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Hargrave does have some familiarity with new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, having played for him with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022.