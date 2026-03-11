UW-L coach Malecek on prime Dave against his wrestlers: “I’d kick all their butts”

We talked some glory days and previewed the National Championships with Hall of Fame UW-La Crosse wrestling coach Dave Malecek.

That included the coach, in his 20th season, being brutally honest about what “college days Malecek” would do to the eight guys he has headed to Nationals this Friday and Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Malecek was a two-time state champ at Osage High School (91-9 career record) and went on to qualify for Division I Nationals four times at Northern Iowa, before participating in the USA Wrestling Team Olympic Trials in 1992 and 1996.

Aside from his wrestling days, we get into the eight from UW-L headed to Nationals this weekend and what makes each of those guys unique.

That includes one who graduated from UW-L as a two-time Nationals qualifier — where he took 2nd and 3rd — then went back home to coach his brother in high school for a year and is now back as a grad student and back at Nationals ranked with a 17-0 record.

Over Malecek’s career at UW-L, he’s coached 72 All-Americans, including 14 individual National Champions.