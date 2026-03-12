Blugolds Athletics Update: Englund Retires as Programs Chase Nationals and Spring Seasons Begin

It’s a busy and exciting stretch for UW–Eau Claire Blugolds athletics as winter sports wrap up, several teams prepare for national competitions, and spring sports get into full swing.

On the latest episode of Rolling with the Golds, Dan caught up with Hick Hoven to break down the latest developments across Blugolds athletics, including a major coaching milestone, postseason appearances, and teams heading south to begin their spring schedules.

Tonja Englund Announces Retirement After 26 Seasons

The biggest news surrounding the Blugolds comes from the women’s basketball program. Longtime head coach Tonja Englund has announced her retirement after 26 seasons leading UW–Eau Claire.

Englund has been one of the most influential figures in Blugolds athletics, building a respected program while also impacting countless student-athletes and the broader Chippewa Valley basketball community. Since taking over the program in 2000, she helped grow Blugolds women’s basketball into a competitive program in the WIAC while also contributing to the university as an instructor and mentor.

Her retirement marks the end of an era for the program, and UW–Eau Claire will now begin the search for the next leader who will guide the Blugolds into the future.

Gymnastics Headed to Nationals

It has been a historic season for the Blugolds gymnastics team. For the first time in more than a decade, UW–Eau Claire has qualified for the NCGA National Championships as a team.

Throughout the season, the Blugolds consistently posted record-breaking scores and built momentum week after week. Their strong performances ultimately earned them a spot at nationals, where they will compete against the best Division III programs in the country.

The opportunity to bring the entire team to the national stage makes the moment even more special, giving student-athletes the chance to experience one of the highest levels of competition in their sport.

Track and Field Sends Large Group to Nationals

Blugolds track and field continues its tradition of excellence, sending 19 athletes to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in Alabama.

With a mix of experienced national competitors and younger athletes making their first appearances, the Blugolds are once again poised to compete at a high level on the national stage.

The program has long been one of the most successful at UW–Eau Claire, and this year’s group hopes to add more podium finishes and national recognition.

Wrestling Continues Strong Tradition

The Blugolds wrestling program is also sending several athletes to the national tournament, continuing its reputation for producing top-level competitors.

Among the qualifiers is standout wrestler Izzy, whose journey back to the national stage has been one of the most compelling stories of the season. Along with several teammates, the Blugolds will look to make an impact against the top wrestlers in Division III.

Hockey Programs Show Promise

Both Blugolds hockey teams wrapped up their seasons with plenty to build on moving forward.

The men’s team showcased a young roster that gained valuable experience throughout the season and will return a strong core of players next year. Meanwhile, the women’s team reached the WIAC championship game in the first season under head coach Jared, marking an impressive start for the program’s new leadership.

With many players returning, both teams appear positioned for continued success.

Spring Sports Heating Up

While winter championships are underway, spring sports are already ramping up.

Softball has been able to play a large number of early games thanks to the Sonnentag Center before heading south for a spring trip to Florida. The Blugolds offense has already shown its potential, putting up big run totals in several early-season games.

Baseball has also begun its season and will soon head south for additional games as the team prepares for the heart of its schedule.

Meanwhile, Blugolds tennis teams are traveling to Florida as well, where they will compete at top-tier facilities while continuing to build momentum this season. Lacrosse has also begun its schedule and recently picked up a conference win as the team continues to develop.

A Busy and Successful Time for the Blugolds

With multiple teams competing at nationals and spring sports getting underway, it’s one of the busiest—and most exciting—times of the year for Blugolds athletics.

From celebrating the career of Tonja Englund to watching teams compete for championships, there’s no shortage of storylines unfolding across UW–Eau Claire sports.

And as the seasons continue to shift toward spring, the Blugolds are showing once again why UW–Eau Claire remains one of the most competitive athletic programs in Division III.

https://omny.fm/shows/rollin-with-the-golds/blugolds-update-coach-englund-retires-nationals-on-the-horizon-spring-sports-heat-up