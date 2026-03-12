Hour 2: are the Packers BETTER?

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Hour 1: Javon Hargrave is a PACKERSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers sign Javon Hargrave, Crosby trade cancelled | TempleGrant reacts to the breaking news of the Packers signing DT Javon Hargrave. He also predicts the destination for Maxx Crosby and prepares for the Big 10 Tournament with Jesse Temple from Badger…Read More Free agency reaction: BSJ, Doubs to NEGrant does a full two hours reacting to the Packers additions and subtractions and reacts to Romeo Doubs finding a home in NE. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers signing and trades | Brian ButchGrant reacts to the Packers re-signing of Sean Rhyan, release of Elgton Jenkins and losses of Quay Walker and Malik Willis. Brian Butch joins to talk about the Badgers notching another massive road…Read More Rashan Gary HACKED? Harlan tributes pour inGrant reacts to Rashan Gary's social media "hack" that led to a release announcement, and shares tributes for Bob Harlan. Should the Badgers try to LOSE to get a better path in the NCAA Tournament?!…Read More DJ Moore traded, remembering Bob Harlan with Bill MichaelsGrant reacts to the DJ Moore trade and talks about what it means for the Packers- before reacting to the news of Bob Harlan's passing with Bill Michaels. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More OL will define the North, Rodgers Porch Talk | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the surprise retirement of Bears center Drew Dalman and explains what it means for the rival Bears- while also predicting the Packers, Bears and Lions offseason moves at OL will…Read More Bucks are LOST, Silverstein’s Story | Curt Hogg in AZGrant criticizes the Bucks for their recent play, and finds the perfect casting for a documentary about Tony in Texas. Tom Silverstein's latest column builds on previous Rich Bisaccia-centric…Read More PrevNext