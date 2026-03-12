The world’s shortest race is back Saturday in downtown La Crosse — all 32.8 feet of it

It’s the world’s shortest race, but it’s been going on for a long time.

Saturday is 95.7 the Rock’s 21st annual St. Paddy’s Day .01K down Pearl Street in La Crosse.

It’s the type of race anyone can do, and brag about getting a coveted shirt that proves you’re a runner. Registration happens online here or beginning at 3 p.m. at Brothers. The race happens at 6 p.m. and ends around 6:01 p.m. — if you take your time.

Speaking of time. Just how long would it take for someone to actually go an official race distance .01 kilometers at a time?

Years it would take to run traditional races a St. Paddy’s Day .01K at a time.

To have run a 5K, — this math is easy … thank you metric system — Saturday would have to be the 500th year of the St. Paddy’s Day race. You’d have had to of started in the year 1526 — the reign of King Henry VIII, who was known to be quite the runner.

For those psychos that run marathons, 95.7 the Rock’s annual event would have had to of started around the time of the Great Pyramid, and this would be your 4,220th .01K.

The amount of green t-shirts that would be in your closet.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: 95.7 The Rock’s 21st Annual St. Paddy’s Day .01K

95.7 The Rock’s 21st Annual St. Paddy’s Day .01K REGISTER: Signup online here or at Brothers Bar & Grill (Check-in) /

Signup online here or at Brothers Bar & Grill (Check-in) / WHEN: Saturday, March 14. Registration/Check-in: 3–5 p.m.. Race starts: 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 14. Registration/Check-in: 3–5 p.m.. Race starts: 6 p.m. WHY: To benefit the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse and secure a t-shirt that technically lets you call yourself a “K” runner.

While the event is a party, the proceeds go to an amazing cause — the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse. It is the only food bank between Madison and Rochester, distributing goods to 120 meal sites, food pantries, youth programs, and backpack programs throughout the region.

And the 32.8-foot distance means everyone can participate and in almost any way, shape or form. Bring your friends, your pets or your farm animals, too, apparently.

“Somebody brought a goat one time,” Bags from 95.7 the Rock said. ” I don’t know what the goat was for but it’s a goat. People have brought dogs and we love seeing the dogs come by. But only one goat as far as I’m aware.”

If no animals, then become one yourself. Bags said every year different groups come dressed as all types of characters.

“There’s a couple of dudes that come in every year and they wear a Care Bears, like a green Care Bears outfit,” Bags said.