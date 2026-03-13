Local Sports Roundup: Neillsville Heads to State Title Game, Boys Sectionals Heat Up

The postseason push is in full swing across western Wisconsin, and several local teams are making serious noise as the winter sports season winds down. From a state championship appearance in girls basketball to multiple boys teams still battling for a trip to Madison, there’s plenty happening on the local sports scene.

Neillsville Advances to State Championship

The biggest headline on the girls side belongs to Neillsville, which punched its ticket to the state championship game after a dominant performance in the semifinals.

Defense has been the calling card all season for the Warriors, and that trend continued on the state stage. Neillsville held its opponent to just 31 points in a 58–31 victory, showcasing the defensive identity the program has built under head coach Mike Gaier.

The Warriors have consistently forced opponents into some of their lowest scoring outputs of the season throughout the postseason. Teams like McDonell, Regis, and others have all struggled offensively against Neillsville’s relentless pressure.

Now the Warriors will face Albany-Monticello in the state championship game. The co-op program — known for its unique “Space Ponies” mascot — has also been a regular presence at the state tournament in recent years and even captured a Division 5 title not long ago.

Regardless of the outcome, Neillsville has already put together an impressive run and will look to cap it off with a state championship.

Other Girls State Tournament Storylines

Elsewhere in the state tournament, Division 3 will feature a championship matchup between Oostburg and Wisconsin Dells, with both teams entering the game undefeated.

Meanwhile, other semifinal action across divisions continues as teams compete for a chance to play for gold on Saturday.

Menomonie Still Alive in Boys Division 2

On the boys side, Menomonie is quietly making a strong postseason run.

The Mustangs picked up a key win over New Richmond, setting up a sectional final matchup with West Salem. Menomonie competes in the Big Rivers Conference, which is loaded with Division 1 programs, giving the Mustangs valuable experience against larger schools throughout the season.

Veteran coach Greg Van Grunsven, who has coached at multiple stops including Eau Claire Memorial and Bloomer, has the team playing its best basketball at the right time.

Menomonie will now try to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2006.

G-E-T Edges Stanley-Boyd in High-Scoring Thriller

One of the most entertaining games of the postseason came in Division 3, where Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (G-E-T) defeated Stanley-Boyd in a high-scoring showdown.

G-E-T pulled out a 90–80 victory, advancing to the next round where they’ll face St. Croix Central. That matchup will be a rematch from earlier in the season when G-E-T picked up a win in January.

With both teams now familiar with each other, the postseason rematch should be another competitive battle.

Eau Claire Regis Advances in Division 4

Another local team still alive is Eau Claire Regis, which defeated Durand 63–43 to continue its postseason run.

While standout scorer Blake Rissler didn’t need another massive scoring night like his 56-point playoff performance earlier in the tournament, Regis still showed its offensive depth.

The Ramblers will now face Clear Lake, which advanced after defeating McDonell Central. The sectional matchup will take place in Osseo, a venue known for drawing packed crowds during tournament play.

Turtle Lake vs. Prentice Set for Sectional Final

In Division 5, Turtle Lake and Prentice will meet in a sectional final hosted at Altoona High School.

Prentice pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets by defeating Marshfield Columbus, a team many believed had the potential to reach the state tournament.

Both programs now have the opportunity to punch their ticket to Madison.

Major Football Opening at Menomonie

Away from the hardwood, there was also notable news on the football front. Menomonie head coach Mike Sinz has stepped down, creating one of the more intriguing coaching openings in the region.

The Mustangs program has long been a powerhouse, previously led by legendary coach Joe LaBuda before Sinz took over. With the program’s rich tradition, the opening is expected to draw significant interest from coaches around the area.

Blugolds Wrestling Sends Four to Nationals

At the college level, UW–Eau Claire wrestling is sending four athletes to the NCAA Division III national championships in Cedar Rapids.

One of the most inspiring stories belongs to Izzy Balsiger, a former Chippewa Falls state champion who captured a Division 1 title back in 2011.

Now 33 years old, Balsiger has taken an unconventional path back to the mat. After stepping away from the sport for several years, he rediscovered his love for wrestling while coaching youth athletes in the Chippewa Falls area.

His journey has come full circle as he now competes on the national stage for the Blugolds as an eight-seed in the tournament.

UW–Eau Claire recently captured its first outright WIAC wrestling championship, continuing the program’s upward momentum under head coach Tim Fader.

Spring Sports Already Beginning

Even as basketball season winds down, spring sports are quickly approaching.

Track and field practices are underway.

Softball games begin next week.

Baseball pitchers and catchers will soon report for early workouts.

Several college programs are already in action as well, with baseball and softball teams traveling south to warmer climates like Florida for early-season games.

With winter championships being decided and spring seasons right around the corner, the local sports calendar remains as busy as ever.