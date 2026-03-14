An Olympic gold medalist’s record broken, but UW-La Crosse men’s T&F falls 1 point short of national title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a weekend of incredible highs and a heartbreaking finish for the UW-La Crosse men’s track and field team at the Division III National Championships.
Despite winning three individual national titles on the final day and shattering a 23-year-old record held by Olympic gold medalist Andrew Rock, the Eagles finished just one point shy of the championship.
UW-L finished as the national runner-up Saturday at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships with 74 points, falling to Rowan University (75).
The one-point margin snapped the Eagles’ bid for a third consecutive indoor crown and what would have been their fifth consecutive national title across the men’s cross country, indoor, and outdoor seasons.
National Champions
The Eagles crowned three national champions on Saturday:
- 1,600-Meter Relay: The team of Collin Conzemius, Chase Doornink, Devin Williams, and Andrew Hackbarth won in 3:10.90. The performance set a new NCAA Division III Championship meet record and obliterated the previous UW-L school record of 3:13.68 held since 2003 by a team that included Olympic gold medalist Andrew Rock. It also surpassed the 2004 mark of 3:11.75 set by Rock’s squad, making this the fastest indoor 4×400 in program history.
- 400-Meter Dash: Collin Conzemius won his first individual national title with a time of 46.76.
- Triple Jump: Carter Pearson became the first Eagle since 2013 to win the triple jump national title with a mark of 49-3.
Other Top Three Finishes
The Eagles leaned heavily on their distance and middle-distance runners to stay in the hunt:
- 5,000-Meter Run: Aidan Matthai took second on Friday with a time of 14:03.55.
- 800-Meter Run: Cael Schoemann finished second on Saturday (1:49.29).
- 3,000-Meter Run: Owen Clark placed third on Saturday (8:06.97).
- Mile: Jayden Zywicki took third on Saturday (4:14.51).
School Records
In addition to the 1,600 relay record, the Distance Medley Relay team of Aidan Manning, Finn Patenaude, Tyler Heiman, and Joey Sullivan set a new school mark on Friday, finishing fifth in 9:46.98.