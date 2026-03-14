UW-L breaks four school records in taking 4th at National Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UW-La Crosse women’s indoor track and field team took fourth place at the Division III National Championships over the weekend. Two athletes finished in the Top 3 for the Eagles, who also broke four school records.

The Eagles, who have now finished in the Top 4 16 times, ended with 38.0 team points. Washington University in St. Louis captured the national title (54.0).

Top 3 finishes: Two Eagle performances landed in the top three nationally over the weekend:

4×400-Meter Relay: Anna Plautz, Zoe Lain, Macy Reybrock, and Andie Otto finished second with a school-record time of 3:45.28 .

Pole Vault: Madison Habberstad placed third with a mark of 13-1 ½.

UW-L records broken: The Eagles set or lowered four program records during the meet:

4×400-Meter Relay: The team of Plautz, Lain, Reybrock, and Otto broke the school record twice, first in Friday’s preliminaries (3:45.33) and again in Saturday’s final (3:45.28).

400-Meter Dash: Anna Plautz broke her own school record, finishing fourth with a time of 55.45 .

3,000-Meter Run: Brooklyn Luebke finished 10th while setting a new UW-L record with a time of 9:40.37 .

Distance Medley Relay: The team of Becca Immer, Sarah Grubbs, Kalli Vannieuwenhoven, and Molly Novotny placed fourth and set a school record of 11:37.91 on Friday.

Other top-eight finishers for the Eagles included Mackenzey Kronberg (5th, Triple Jump), Ainsley Hansen (T-6th, High Jump), Amber Grosse (4th, Pentathlon), and Maya Evans (8th, Triple Jump and Long Jump).

Two Top 3 finishes and four school records broken as the UW-La Crosse women’s indoor T&F team takes fourth in the National Championships.

TOP PHOTO: The UW-La crosse women’s track and field team celebrates a fourth-place finish at the Division III National Championships on March 14, 2026 (PHOTO: Adam Weyer, UW-L Athletics)