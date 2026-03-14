Wisconsin’s AD on why Badgers need $14.6 million in taxpayer money to pay players

The Wisconsin Badgers are pushing for a state funding bill that would take $14.6 million in taxpayer money to essentially help pay its players.

We tried to solve that dilemma with University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh by joking that the beer sales should have been enough, but perhaps they need to move all the Badgers volleyball games to Camp Randall, where sellout crowds would surely bring in more revenue.

McIntosh explains why even those ideas wouldn’t be enough to bridge the gap.

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The AD joined Friday just after the Badgers upset No. 9 Illinois in the Big Ten tournament — so that’s where we started — but the conversation quickly turned to the $20.5 million price tag now required to stay competitive in Division I sports.

Thanks to a massive lawsuit settlement, the “pay-to-play” era is officially here, and McIntosh discusses the dilemma the university claims to have trying to satisfy the star players while keeping the less profitable sports and Olympic programs afloat.

There’s no guarantee the state Senate actually votes on the legislation this week, or that it will pass, despite sailing through the Assembly with a 95-1 vote. The Senate is only scheduled to work 1-2 days before taking the rest of 2026 off — meaning the future of the Badgers’ budget is currently racing against a very short clock.

We ran McIntosh through various scenarios, weighing the positives and negatives of the bill. We covered the open records dilemma, the potential fallout if the funding stalls, plus we get into the “how we got here” context — from the transfer portal and NIL money to the court rulings that have changed college sports forever.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW athletic director Chris McIntosh at Camp Randall Stadium (PHOTO: University of Wisconsin)