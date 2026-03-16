Gerber wins gold, as UW-L finishes a school-best 2nd place in NCAA championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sophomore Tanner Gerber took gold and the UW-La Crosse wrestling team finished tied for its best mark in school history taking second place in the NCAA Division III National Championships.

The Eagles finished with 68.0 team points, edging out rival Augsburg University (67.5) by a half-point to secure second. That finish ties the 2001, 2006, 2008 and 2010 teams for best finish in school history.

Gerber makes history: Tanner Gerber (33-3) provided the highlight of meet for UW-L, capturing the 165-pound national title with a 4-0 decision over Andrew Supers (Baldwin-Wallace).

With the win, Gerber became the first wrestler in UW-L history to win a national championship in the 165-pound weight class. It is Gerber’s second career All-America honor after finishing third in the nation last season.

UW-L Podium finishers: In total, five Eagles earned All-America honors to help secure the team’s silver trophy:

165 Pounds: Gerber (National Champion)

Gerber (National Champion) 184 Pounds: Tate Flege (5th Place)

Tate Flege (5th Place) 174 Pounds: Noah Leisgang (6th Place)

Noah Leisgang (6th Place) 285 Pounds: Markos Mihalopoulos (6th Place)

Markos Mihalopoulos (6th Place) 157 Pounds: Joe Penchi (7th Place)

Noah Leisgang’s sixth-place finish makes him a three-time All-American, adding to his second and third-place finishes from previous seasons.

The Eagles have now finished in the top four nationally 15 times since joining the NCAA. The program won’t have to travel far for the championships next year, as UW-La Crosse is set to host the 2027 NCAA Division III Championships at the La Crosse Center.

TOP PHOTO: The UW-L wrestling team poses after taking 2nd place in the NCAA DIII National Championships on March 14, 2026 (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics)