MLB Predictions, World Baseball Classic Picks & Explaining NFL Free Agency | Kid Cave

It’s a snow day in the Kid Cave, so Dan and Hutson put together a brand new episode talking sports! ⚾

With Opening Day right around the corner, the guys make their MLB division winner predictions, wildcard picks, MVP selections, and World Series predictions for the upcoming season. They also talk about the World Baseball Classic championship matchup and which team they think will take home the title.

Plus, with NFL free agency underway, Dan breaks down the basics of the NFL salary cap and how contracts work so young sports fans can better understand what’s happening around the league.

They also take an early look at March Madness and make some Final Four predictions.

A fun episode packed with baseball talk, sports predictions, and learning how sports leagues work—perfect for young sports fans! 🎙️

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