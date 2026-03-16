The Swing: Wisconsin vs High Point, Badgers ready for a deep run, Jordan Taylor joins the show

It’s NCAA Tournament time! Zach and Jesse talk about how Wisconsin is playing heading into its first round matchup against High Point, including an encouraging performance at the Big Ten Tournament. Then former Wisconsin guard and current Big Ten Network analyst Jordan Taylor joins the show to give his thoughts on Nick Boyd, the Badgers playing without Nolan Winter, how far Wisconsin could make it in the NCAAs and more. The guys close by answering some listener questions, including an impossible ‘start, bench, cut’ involving some of the best Badgers in recent years.