From NCAA receptions leader to UW-L head coach — Michael Zweifel bringing modern approach to football

He has more receptions in college football history than anyone, he tried out for the Green Bay Packers, he won a European football championship playing both ways, and he might drive his Hall of Fame coach dad crazy with what he wants to do with the UW-La Crosse football team.

Michael Zweifel just took over the UW-L program and he joined Thursday as we relived some of his glory days and discussed how he’s going to approach the new gig as head coach. Zweifel has been with UW-L the past four years, including the last two as defensive coordinator.

Listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple Podcast, the WIZM app or below.

As a player, Zweifel won what’s the Division III version of the Heisman (Gagliardi Trophy) with Dubuque, and led the nation in yards (1,915) and catches (140) back in 2011. He also graduated with 463 receptions, the most in college football history.

That earned him a tryout with the Packers, during the height of the Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordy Nelson days. Some years later Zweifel went on to play for the Vienna Vikings, winning a championship there.

Zweifel is also a sports science nerd and his approach to practices and utilizing time might come as a bit of a football culture shock — certainly to his dad, Stan Zweifel. While his father — who coached at UW-Whitewater and Dubuque and has written six books on coaching — believes in traditional “mental toughness,” Michael is leaning into “chaos training.”

He plans to scrap “sterile” drills like hitting the sled or running through bags in favor of “small-sided games” that force players to be adaptable.

“If it doesn’t move the needle forward, we’re not gonna waste our time on it,” Zweifel said, noting that improving weightlifting numbers “doesn’t make you a better football player” and he’ll eliminate things that don’t help on Saturdays.

We also discuss taking over a program that’s been to the playoffs five consecutive years and just watched its rival, UW-River Falls, win the national championship last season. Zweifel is now tasked with rebuilding a defense that graduated eight starters as he looks to take the Eagles to the next level