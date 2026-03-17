LISTEN ON WKTY: Wisconsin opens NCAA Tournament against high-scoring High Point

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team begins its March Madness journey Thursday, and you can catch all the action on WKTY.

The 5th-seeded Badgers (24-10) are set to tip off against 12th-seeded High Point (30-4) at approximately 12:40 p.m. Pre-game coverage and the live broadcast will be available on 96.7 FM, 580 AM, online at WiscoSportsZone.com, or via the WISCOSPORTSZONE app.

The Matchup: Experience vs. Tempo

While some national analysts, including CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg, are calling for an upset, others see the Badgers as a dangerous dark horse. ESPN’s Jay Bilas recently highlighted Wisconsin as a team no one wants to face in the West Region, noting that if the Badgers’ guards start “raining in 3s” like they did in their 15-triple performance against Michigan, they could even give top-seeded Arizona fits in a potential Sweet 16 matchup.

However, the Badgers must first get past a High Point team that knows how to put up points. The Panthers enter the tournament with 30 wins and the third-highest scoring average in the country at 90 points per game. Led by Big South Newcomer of the Year Rob Martin, High Point plays at a top-50 national tempo and is undefeated this season when they hit the 90-point mark.

The Badgers’ “Big Three” to Watch

The 5th-seeded Badgers enter the tournament with a high-powered backcourt and a “unicorn” in the paint.

Senior guard Nick Boyd leads the charge as the team’s top scorer, averaging over 20 points per game with the poise of a veteran who has already made a Final Four run in his career.

Junior John Blackwell, a first-round NBA prospect, averages 19 points and serves as the team’s primary offensive engine.

7-foot junior Nolan Winter forward averages a team-best 8.6 rebounds and 13.3 points. He is expected to be a major factor in the lineup, providing the interior presence Wisconsin needs to counter High Point’s fast-paced attack.

Key Storylines

The transfer factor: High Point’s Rob Martin is a finalist for the Riley Wallace award, given to the most impactful transfer in Division I. He averaged over 19 points during the Big South tournament.

Strength of schedule: While High Point has a record-breaking 30 wins, they have yet to face a power-conference opponent this season, going 0-2 in Quad-2 games. Wisconsin, meanwhile, comes battle-tested out of the Big Ten.

Ball security: The Panthers rank first in the nation in steals (11.1 per game). Wisconsin’s veteran backcourt will need to be sharp to avoid giving High Point easy fastbreak opportunities.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Wisconsin players walk the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big 10 Conference tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)