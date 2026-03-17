The Camp: Spring practice preview

Wisconsin opens spring practice on Thursday in Madison. Zach and Jesse discuss the 10 biggest questions facing a Badgers squad that has nearly 50 new players since the last time we saw them on the field. Related Posts Nolan Winter, Jack Janicki take another step towards returning for NCAA TournamentNolan Winter and Jack Janicki have both taken another step towards playing in Wisconsin's first-round NCAA Tournament game on Thursday. Coach Greg Gard said Monday that Winter and Janicki took part…Read More The Swing: Wisconsin vs High Point, Badgers ready for a deep run, Jordan Taylor joins the showIt's NCAA Tournament time! Zach and Jesse talk about how Wisconsin is playing heading into its first round matchup against High Point, including an encouraging performance at the Big Ten Tournament.…Read More NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin gets No. 5 seed in West Region, will play 12th-seeded High PointWisconsin's path in the NCAA Tournament has been laid out. Following a 24-10 regular season the Badgers were put in the West Region as the No. 5 seed and will face 12th-seeded High Point on Thursday…Read More Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin rallies from 15 down but a late 3-pointer lifts Michigan to a 68-65 winCHICAGO (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Michigan beat Nick Boyd and No. 23 Wisconsin 68-65 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament…Read More Wisconsin’s AD on why Badgers need $14.6 million in taxpayer money to pay playersThe Wisconsin Badgers are pushing for a state funding bill that would take $14.6 million in taxpayer money to essentially help pay its players. We tried to solve that dilemma with University of…Read More Big Ten Tournament: No. 23 Wisconsin rallies from 15 down to beat No. 9 IllinoisCHICAGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored a career-high 38 points, John Blackwell added 31 and No. 23 Wisconsin rallied from 15 down in the second half to beat No. 9 Illinois 91-88 in overtime in the Big Ten…Read More No. 23 Wisconsin holds off a late Washington run to advance in Big Ten Tournament with 85-82 winCHICAGO (AP) — John Blackwell scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers and No. 23 Wisconsin hung on to beat Washington 85-82 in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. Nick…Read More The Camp: Meeting the new assistants, 2027 recruiting and a legacy QB, Pro Day recapWisconsin made several assistant coach hires official recently. Zach and Jesse discuss what some of the new guys had to say when they met the media, including RBs coach Jayden Everett's plan for his…Read More PrevNext