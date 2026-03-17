West Salem, in its 4th state tourney in 5 seasons, faces Whitefish Bay on Friday

The West Salem High School boys basketball team is just days away from being back at the Kohl Center for state.

It’s familiar territory for the Panthers, who are going to state for the fourth time in the past five seasons — missing out last year.

West Salem (24-4) faces Whitefish Bay (22-6) around 3 p.m. Friday — after Slinger (24-4) takes on McFarland (23-5) in the Division 2 opener at 1:35 p.m. The championship will be played at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers beat Menomonie 61-54 to get back to state.

West Salem won the state title back in 2023 and was the runners-up in 2022. The Panthers lost in the semifinals in 2024.

WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals – Friday, March 20 – 1:35 p.m.

Game 1: #1 Slinger (24-4) vs. #4 McFarland (23-5)

Game 2: #2 West Salem (24-4) vs. #3 Whitefish Bay (22-6)

Championship Final – Saturday, March 21 – 6:35 p.m.

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2