March Madness Bracket Picks + World Baseball Classic Reaction

Dan Kasper dives into one of the best times of the sports year in this episode of The Man Cave Podcast. From the electric atmosphere of the World Baseball Classic to the madness of the NCAA Tournament, there’s plenty to break down.

Dan tips his cap to the World Baseball Classic for showcasing the global passion for baseball and explains why the tournament continues to grow into one of the best international events in sports. Then it’s time for March Madness as Dan goes region-by-region through his entire NCAA Tournament bracket, sharing upset picks, Final Four predictions, and the team he believes will cut down the nets.

Plus, thoughts on why this stretch of the sports calendar might be the best time of the year for sports fans.

In this episode:

Why the World Baseball Classic was such a huge success

The global growth and passion for baseball

Dan’s full NCAA Tournament bracket breakdown

Final Four and national championship predictions

Why March and April are the best months on the sports calendar

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