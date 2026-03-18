Sports Card Grading Explained + Jordan, Kobe & Shohei Market Boom

Dan Kasper dives back into the sports card hobby with Tyler from Slab Factory for another Inside the Hobby conversation on The Man Cave Podcast.

They break down everything collectors are talking about right now—from card grading and PSA price increases to why the markets for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shohei Ohtani cards are suddenly exploding. Tyler explains how grading really works, what collectors should know before sending cards in, and why a perfect PSA 10 can dramatically increase a card’s value.

Plus, the guys talk about the upcoming baseball season, World Baseball Classic excitement, March Madness brackets, and how the hobby has evolved since the COVID boom.

If you’re a sports fan, collector, or someone curious about how the card market works today, this episode is packed with insights and real hobby talk.

In this episode:

How sports card grading works

PSA vs SGC vs Beckett explained

Why some cards explode in value

The booming markets for Jordan, Kobe, and Shohei

March Madness bracket talk

A special AJ Hawk rookie patch card giveaway

No scripts. No forced takes. Just Man Cave talk about sports, collecting, and the hobby.

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