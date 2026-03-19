Badgers lose to High Point | Zach Heilprin

Grant gives his reaction to another Badgers early exit from the tournament and takes calls. Zach Heilprin joins and shares postgame audio clips from players and Greg Gard. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts WBC reaction, crashout over Brewers TV | OsenGrant reacts to the WBC and shares the latest on the Brewers from Maryvale. Are the Dolphins tanking around Malik Willis? Grant crashes out over people asking him about the new Brewers station and…Read More Marching into madness, Mitchell vs. Lockridge? | TempleGrant reacts to the Badgers finish in the BTT and their draw in a 5-12 against High Point. The Dolphins traded away Waddle, could the Packers have interest in Achane? Will Garrett Mitchell make the…Read More Hour 2: are the Packers BETTER?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Hour 1: Javon Hargrave is a PACKERSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers sign Javon Hargrave, Crosby trade cancelled | TempleGrant reacts to the breaking news of the Packers signing DT Javon Hargrave. He also predicts the destination for Maxx Crosby and prepares for the Big 10 Tournament with Jesse Temple from Badger…Read More Free agency reaction: BSJ, Doubs to NEGrant does a full two hours reacting to the Packers additions and subtractions and reacts to Romeo Doubs finding a home in NE. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Packers signing and trades | Brian ButchGrant reacts to the Packers re-signing of Sean Rhyan, release of Elgton Jenkins and losses of Quay Walker and Malik Willis. Brian Butch joins to talk about the Badgers notching another massive road…Read More Rashan Gary HACKED? Harlan tributes pour inGrant reacts to Rashan Gary's social media "hack" that led to a release announcement, and shares tributes for Bob Harlan. Should the Badgers try to LOSE to get a better path in the NCAA Tournament?!…Read More PrevNext