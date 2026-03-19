Badgers lose to High Point | Zach Heilprin

March 19, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Badgers lose to High Point | Zach Heilprin

March 19, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Badgers lose to High Point | Zach Heilprin

Grant gives his reaction to another Badgers early exit from the tournament and takes calls. Zach Heilprin joins and shares postgame audio clips from players and Greg Gard. 

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