UW-L’s Grieger named NABC Division III Player of the Year

A big honor for UW-La Crosse’s Sam Grieger on Thursday as he’s named the 2025-26 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Player of the Year for the NCAA Division III.

It’s the first time any UW-L player in school history to earn the award and just the sixth one in WIAC history to do so.

Grieger is one of ten players named by the NABC to its All-America First Team. He was selected as the NABC District 9 Player of the Year and the NABC All-District Team on Tuesday.

According to the university, Grieger is the first player since Tony Mane’s Third Team selection in 2011 to be named to the All-America Team. Joe Werner is the only other player to receive the honor. He was selected twice, in 2006 (Third Team) and 2007 (Second Team).

This is the latest award for Grieger. Earlier, he was chosen as the D3hoops.com All-Region Player of the Year and voted as the WIAC Player of the Year.

He set school records this year in scoring (797), free throws made (212), free throws attempted (248), field goals made (275) and FG attempted (533).