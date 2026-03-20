WKTY CARES FOR CHILDREN’S INTERNET SAFETY

WKTY Cares recently made a donation to the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force, in partnership with the La Crosse Sheriff’s Office.

Created in 2011, this Task Force is a collaborative effort between the Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem, Campbell, and Bangor Police Departments. Their mission is to keep local children safe online and in the community. The Task Force receives cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, works on cases alongside local law enforcement, serves warrants, and conducts undercover operations when necessary.

The team also educates children and parents on safe internet practices, covering topics such as inappropriate content, online privacy, online enticement, sexting, sextortion, and cyberbullying. They guide parents on having early conversations about internet safety, establishing rules for online sharing, managing privacy settings, creating strong passwords, reviewing friends lists, and developing safety plans.

WKTY Cares’ donation will help fund new equipment, including tables and flash drives, as well as ongoing training for Task Force investigators.

The needs of this Task Force continue to grow. To learn more about their work or to support their mission, please consider donating.

This donation was made possible thanks to the generous community support of Kratt Lumber and Performance Foods.