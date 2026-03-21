West Salem comes up short against Whitefish Bay in D2 state semifinal

The West Salem Panthers fell 64-58 to Whitefish Bay in a WIAA Boys State Basketball Semi-Final game Friday afternoon in Madison at the Kohl Center.

The Panthers controlled much of the first half behind the efforts of Tyson Labus, who had 13 points for West Salem as they moved out to a 30-24 halftime lead.

Elliott Corcoran had nine for West Salem in the first half.

The lead jumped out to eight to start the second half on a Corcoran basket in the paint but was answered by Colin Julien for Whitefish Bay who drilled a three to trim the lead to 32-27.

His basket spurred a turnaround for the Blue Dukes. A Julien three with 12:28 off of a turnover gave them the lead at 39-37. Will Schmidt for West Salem drained a three for a brief 40-39 lead with 10:37 remaining.

A foul by Nathan Dillaber on Whitefish Bay’s Jack Broderson put him on the line. He made both free throws for a 41-40 lead, which they never gave up for the rest of the game.

A three by Dillaber with 44 seconds left in the half cut the lead to 60-58, but the Panthers couldn’t get any closer.

Tyson Labus had 23 for West Salem, with Corcoran adding 17 and Dillaber 9.

Colin Julien scored 21 for Whitefish Bay.

West Salem finishes their season at 24-5.