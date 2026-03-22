Enright’s goal helps Wisconsin beat Ohio State 3-2 at Frozen Four, win program’s 9th championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Claire Enright scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter Sunday, Ava McNaughton had 34 saves, and No. 2 seed Wisconsin beat top-seeded and Ohio State 3-2 at the Frozen Four to win its second consecutive national championship.

Wisconsin (35-4-2) leads all NCAA programs with nine NCAA titles — which includes four of the last six (the 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to COVID) — and 21 Frozen Four wins.

The Badgers and Ohio State have faced off in each of the last four championship games and combined to win six consecutive national titles.

Enright, on the right side, darted toward net along the goal line and ricocheted a shot off the back post into the net to cap the scoring with 6:18 left in the game.

Kelly Gorbatenko had a goal and an assists, Laney Potter also scored a goal, and Adela Sapovalivova had two assists for Wisconsin. Gorbatenko has 50 goal contributions (28 goals and 22 assists) this season.

Kassidy Carmichael and Jocelyn Amos each scored a goal for Ohio State (36-5-0). Hailey MacLeod had 31 saves.

Gorbatenko opened the scoring almost 1 1/2 minutes into the game with a wrist shot from a few feet inside the blue line and Potter slammed home a pass from Gorbatenko to make it 2-0 about six minutes later.

Carmichael redirected a shot from the right side by Mira Jungaker past goaltender Ava McNaughton’s glove side to get the Buckeyes on the scoreboard with 16:28 left in the game and, just more than two minutes later, Amos rammed in the rebound of a shot by Emma Peschel to tie it at 2-2.