Badgers loss aging POORLY | Mike Heller

March 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Badgers loss aging POORLY | Mike Heller

March 23, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Badgers loss aging POORLY | Mike Heller

Grant reacts to the opening weekend of March Madness following Wisconsin’s loss to High Point and talks Badgers with Mike Heller. The Brewers TV saga needs to end. Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 