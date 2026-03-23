Local Sports Roundup: A Strong Finish to Winter and an Exciting Spring Ahead

The winter sports season is officially wrapping up in the Chippewa Valley, but not before delivering plenty of memorable moments. From state basketball appearances to college teams making national runs, the local sports scene continues to show why this region is one of Wisconsin’s most passionate sports communities.

Regis Caps Off a Memorable Season

The boys state basketball tournament concluded this past weekend, and while Eau Claire Regis Ramblers saw their season end in the state semifinal round, it was still an outstanding year for the program.

A lot of credit goes to head coach Connor Miller. Taking over as head coach at your alma mater—especially when you’re already considered one of the program’s all-time great players—comes with a lot of pressure. The early years had their challenges, but this season everything seemed to come together. The culture, the roster, and the system Miller envisioned finally clicked, resulting in a state tournament appearance.

Of course, no conversation about the Ramblers’ season is complete without mentioning Blake Risler. Risler wrapped up one of the most impressive high school basketball careers the Eau Claire area has seen in years. His scoring ability was on full display all season, including a stunning 56-point playoff performance against Onalaska Luther Knights. Performances like that cement his place among the area’s all-time greats.

The future also looks promising thanks to younger players stepping up, including DJ Cooper. The underclassman showed he can perform on the biggest stage, giving Regis fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about next season.

St. Croix Central Makes Its Own State Run

Another local team making noise this postseason was St. Croix Central Panthers. Their road to state wasn’t easy.

The Panthers navigated one of the toughest schedules around, battling through a competitive Middle Border Conference that included top-tier teams like Altoona Railroaders and Prescott Cardinals. That challenging schedule ultimately helped prepare them for a deep postseason run.

In the end, the Panthers came up just short, falling to the always-tough West Salem Panthers, a program that has become a consistent powerhouse in the Coulee Region.

Still, it was another great year of high school basketball across the area.

Spring Sports Are Getting Started

With basketball wrapped up, attention now shifts to spring sports. Teams are beginning practices, though—as always in Wisconsin—Mother Nature will have the final say on when outdoor competition truly begins.

Fortunately, facilities like the Sonnentag Event Center help bridge the gap between winter and spring.

Several early-season softball games will be played indoors there, including matchups featuring McDonell Central Macks and Altoona Railroaders. Having access to an indoor facility means teams can get games in even when the outdoor fields are still muddy from melting snow.

BluGolds Riding Momentum

College softball fans will also have a chance to catch the Wisconsin–Eau Claire Blugolds back in action soon at the Sonnentag facility.

The BluGolds are returning from a perfect trip to Florida, and the team has been playing some outstanding softball over the past month. Meanwhile, the baseball team has also looked solid early in the season, showing signs that this could be a year where they take a step forward in conference play.

Gymnastics and Hockey Making National Noise

It’s not just spring sports getting attention. Local college programs are also making headlines on the national stage.

The gymnastics team from University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire had an impressive showing at the national championships in New York, producing multiple All-Americans and finishing fourth overall.

Meanwhile, University of Wisconsin–Stout gymnastics athletes also had an outstanding performance, bringing home several national titles.

And then there’s the Stout hockey team.

The Wisconsin–Stout Blue Devils men’s hockey punched their ticket to the Division III Frozen Four after a dominant win over Utica Pioneers men’s ice hockey. It marks the program’s first trip to the national semifinals since 2009.

By all accounts, this team’s chemistry is a big reason for its success. They’re talented, but they’re also a loose, fun group that genuinely enjoys playing together—and it shows on the ice.

River Falls Hosting the Frozen Four

Another regional powerhouse will host the Division III championship weekend.

The Wisconsin–River Falls Falcons women’s ice hockey will host the Frozen Four this weekend, continuing their rise as one of the premier programs in Division III women’s hockey. The Falcons will play their semifinal game Friday, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday if they advance.

With programs like River Falls, Stout, and even the powerhouse Wisconsin Badgers women’s ice hockey competing at high levels, there’s a real chance multiple national championships could come back to Wisconsin.

A New Era for Eau Claire North Football

Finally, there’s a big change coming to the local high school football scene.

Mike Sinz has been named the new head coach of Eau Claire North Huskies football.

Sinz brings a strong track record of success, having previously coached at programs like Menomonie Mustangs football and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes football before most recently leading Chippewa Falls Cardinals football.

The Huskies program has been steadily improving in recent years, thanks in part to the groundwork laid by previous coaches who helped rebuild numbers and competitiveness after a difficult stretch that included one of the longest losing streaks in the state.

Now the hope is that Sinz can help push the program over the hump, turning that steady improvement into consistent playoff contention.

A Great Time for Local Sports

Even with winter sports coming to a close, the momentum around local athletics isn’t slowing down. Between strong high school programs, successful college teams, and new leadership taking over key positions, the Chippewa Valley sports scene continues to thrive.

And with spring sports just getting underway, there’s plenty more to watch in the weeks ahead.