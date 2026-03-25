Blugolds Spring Sports Rolling as Gymnastics Caps Historic Season

Spring sports are in full swing for the Blugolds, and there’s plenty to celebrate across the UW–Eau Claire athletic department. On the latest episode of Rolling with the Blugolds, Dan Kasper and Nick Hoven recapped a busy stretch that included a historic gymnastics season, a red-hot start for softball, and excitement building for a major volleyball event coming to Eau Claire.

Historic Finish for Blugolds Gymnastics

The Blugolds gymnastics team wrapped up an impressive season at the NCGA National Championships, tying the program’s best-ever finish with a fourth-place team result.

The weekend was filled with standout performances and record-breaking moments. The team set a program record on the uneven bars, and two Blugolds posted individual scores of 9.8 on the event, setting individual program marks. To top it off, head coach Jesse received NCGA Coach of the Year honors.

It also marked the first time in 13 years the Blugolds qualified for the national meet as a team, making the accomplishment even more significant.

While the season ended on a high note, there’s also excitement for the future. With a young roster and many athletes returning, the experience of competing on the national stage could help fuel another strong run next season.

Softball Off to Red-Hot Start

The Blugolds softball team continues to roll early in the season.

After going undefeated during their trip to the Space Coast Games in Florida, UW–Eau Claire extended its winning streak to 11 games with a pair of victories over UW–Superior.

The two wins came in very different fashion. The Blugolds controlled the first game for a solid 5–3 victory, while the second game featured late drama. After seeing an early lead disappear, the game was tied in the seventh inning before freshman Marley Smith delivered a walk-off double to seal the win.

With the weather improving, the team is also hoping to move games outdoors to Bollinger Fields as the season progresses.

Baseball Begins WIAC Play

The Blugolds baseball team also returned from Florida with positive momentum.

UW–Eau Claire went 3–2 at the RussMatt Invitational, picking up several strong wins and gaining valuable experience early in the season. The trip allowed the team to face a variety of opponents and continue building chemistry within the roster.

Now the focus shifts to WIAC play, where the schedule ramps up quickly. The Blugolds sit above .500 and will look to carry that momentum into conference matchups in the coming weeks.

Lacrosse Building Momentum

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Blugolds women’s lacrosse team has bounced back with three straight wins.

One of the biggest highlights came from Paige Keani, who delivered a historic performance with 10 goals and two assists in a game against Augustana. The performance set the program record for most individual points in a single game and earned her WIAC Athlete of the Week honors.

As the season continues, the team will also begin moving games outdoors when weather permits.

Tennis, Track & Field and Golf Preparing for Busy Spring

Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams also spent time competing in Florida, picking up valuable matches while building team chemistry during the trip.

Meanwhile, Blugolds track and field wrapped up a strong indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The men’s team finished fourth nationally, while standout athlete Gage Stankiewicz captured an individual national title and was named the meet’s top field performer.

Now the focus shifts to the outdoor season, which begins soon.

The Blugolds golf teams are also preparing for their spring schedule. After spending the winter practicing indoors, both teams are eager to get back on the course and build on strong performances from the fall season.

Badgers vs. Gophers Volleyball Match Coming to Eau Claire

One of the most exciting upcoming events will bring two powerhouse Division I volleyball programs to the Sonnentag Center.

The University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota will face off in a spring match in Eau Claire, giving local fans a chance to watch one of college volleyball’s best rivalries up close.

Tickets for the event will go on sale April 7, and demand is expected to be high for the matchup between the Badgers and the Gophers.

Looking Ahead

With multiple teams competing and spring weather finally arriving in western Wisconsin, it’s shaping up to be an exciting stretch for Blugolds athletics.

From championship performances to winning streaks and big events on the horizon, there’s no shortage of storylines across UW–Eau Claire sports this spring.

Fans can stay up to date with all the latest Blugolds news by listening to new episodes of Rolling with the Blugolds featuring Dan Kasper and Nick Hoven.