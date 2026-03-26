Opening Day Vibes, Baseball Nostalgia & 2026 MLB Predictions

It’s Opening Day, and that means a full-on baseball episode of The Man Cave Podcast.

Dan Kasper dives into his growing love for the game—from childhood T-ball memories to coaching his son and rediscovering why baseball still hits different. He breaks down why baseball remains America’s pastime, why it’s the best sport to listen to on the radio, and how it connects generations like no other game.

Plus:

Top 5 baseball movies of all time (with a few debates)

Thoughts on how the game has (and hasn’t) changed

The challenge of keeping younger players engaged

Full 2026 MLB predictions: division winners, wild cards, MVPs, Cy Young picks, and World Series winner

Grab a drink, fire up the grill, and settle in—baseball season is officially here.

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