The Brewers are still the Brewers

March 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The Brewers are still the Brewers

March 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The Brewers are still the Brewers

Grant reacts to the Brewers 14-2 win over the White Sox on Opening Day. Mike Clemens chimes in as he leaves the ballpark, Zach and Ebo check in from Monk’s in Sun Prairie. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 