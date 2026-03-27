2026 MLB Predictions, Brewers Outlook & Division Winners Picks

It’s prediction season on The Man Cave Podcast, as Dan and Brandon break down their full 2026 MLB outlook from top to bottom—no overreactions, just real baseball talk.

They go division by division across both leagues, picking winners in the AL East, AL Central, AL West, NL East, NL Central, and NL West, while debating teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, and the always dominant Los Angeles Dodgers.

From there, they build their playoff brackets, pick MVPs like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, and Juan Soto, and even debate whether teams like the Atlanta Braves are being overrated heading into the season.

Then it’s all about the Milwaukee Brewers—record predictions, breakout players, bold takes, disappointing candidates, and who leads the team in key categories for 2026.

If you love MLB predictions, Brewers talk, and honest baseball debate without the hot takes just for clicks, this episode is for you.

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